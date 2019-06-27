National Education Policy: Deadline To Submit Comments To Be Extended, Says HRD Minister

Earlier deadline to submit public views in regard to the NEP was June 30.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) will extend the deadline for public comments on the draft of the Draft National Education Policy (DNEP or NEP). According to the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the public and stakeholders will be able to present their suggestions till July 31. The minister's announcement in Rajya Sabha comes after demands from various quarters to extend the deadline.

The recently released DNEP is prepared by Dr K Kasturirangan Commission and the government has sought public inputs on four broad categories school education, higher education, additional key focus areas and transforming education.

"The report (on the draft NEP) has been put on a public domain for suggestions. The draft has been prepared after discussions at all levels. And the date for submitting comments will be extended by a month," Mr Pokhriyal said during the Question Hour in the Upper House.

The minister was responding to a supplementary question in Rajya Sabha asked by Trinamool Congress member Derek O' Brien that if the committee prepared the draft of the new DNEP without holding any meetings and without discussion.

Meanwhile, in a note prepared by Student Federation of India (SFI), a left wing student body, the organisation said the policy is against the vision and the provision of the Constitution of India.

SFI also said the DNEP fails to recognise the social and educational backwardness of the large section of Indian Society.

To another query on implementation of 25 per cent reservation to economically weaker section (EWS) in private schools, the Minister said this provision has been in place since 2009 but was implemented seriously from 2014 onwards.

Consequently, the enrolment in private schools under theEWS category has gone up from 18 lakh children in 2014 to 41lakh in 2018, he added.

To a query on 6-month delay in supply of books and uniform under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Andhra Pradesh, the Minister assured the state government will get supplies on time. He also said the government was preparing a list of children deprived of education not only at district level but also at gram level. The minister also said the vacant post of director at Central Hindi Directorate will be filled up very soon as a new policy has been put in place.

