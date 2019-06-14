National Education Policy: Student Body Demands Extension For Filing Suggestions

Last date for submitting suggestions regarding new draft education policy is July 1.

Students Islamic Organisation or SIO, a student body, demanded the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to extend the deadline for filing suggestions towards the recently released draft National Education Policy (NEP). The draft policy is prepared by Dr K Kasturirangan Commission and government invited the public and civil society participants to submit their inputs by July 1.

The organisation had also asked the Union Government to translate and release the NEP draft in other non-Hindi state languages as well so as to give the Indian citizens in those states an equal opportunity to take part in the process.

"Given that the document is almost 500 pages long and the time given to the public to review, prepare and submit their feedback and suggestions is less than a month, it is not right of the Union Government to serve the notice to the public at such short notice," Labeed Shafi, National President, SIO said.

"The importance and implication of NEP 2019 for the nation as a whole is tremendous and it will be creating lasting impact. Hence the government is required to give public appropriate time to peruse and prepare their response," Mr Shafi added.

Noting further that the NEP 2019 draft has only be released in Hindi and English, Shafi added that given the important of the document, the Union Government should translate and release the NEP 2019 draft in other non-Hindi state languages as well so as to give the Indian citizens in those states an equal opportunity to take part in the process.

SIO will be shortly writing to the MHRD to address these issues, Shafi added.

