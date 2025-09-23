CBSE Launches These Programmes For Professional Development Of Teachers

In a significant move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched 14 new Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) aimed at strengthening continuous professional development for teachers across its affiliated schools.

These Training Manuals as listed below were released at the National Teachers Conference-2025 held in Patna. Designed to enhance subject comprehension and simplify classroom teaching, the CBPs provide teachers with practical strategies, innovative tools, and structured session plans to foster effective learning.

The board has requested all affiliated schools to disseminate information about these programmes to their educators. Starting October 2025, the CBPs will be conducted through CBSE's Centre of Excellence under the Prashikshan Triveni initiative.

Key programmes include:

CBP on Hindi Language (Class 10, Secondary Stage) - Provides Hindi educators with effective teaching strategies aligned with national pedagogical goals.

CBP on Sanskrit (Secondary Stage) - Focuses on learner-centric approaches to develop listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills.

CBP on Painting (Secondary Stage) - Equips art educators with techniques in creative painting, folk art, origami, printmaking, and calligraphy.

CBP on Competency-Based Assessment (Case Studies) - Available for Social Science, Science, and Mathematics at both middle and secondary levels, these programmes enable teachers to design assessments promoting critical thinking, problem-solving, and real-world application.

Modular CBP in Economics (Class 12, Secondary Stage) - Focused on National Income and Related Aggregates, it equips teachers with competency-based pedagogical and assessment strategies.

CBP on Value Education Through Sports (All Stages) - Supports educators in integrating sports into pedagogy to promote teamwork, resilience, equity, and inclusion.

CBP on STEM Education in Teaching and Learning (All Stages) - Provides hands-on strategies for interdisciplinary STEM teaching, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and 21st-century skills.

These initiatives aim to empower educators with modern pedagogical approaches, ensuring improved learning outcomes and holistic development for students.