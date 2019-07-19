NATA July 2019 Exam Score Card Released; Direct Link Here

NATA 2019 Score Card has been released for the July exam

NATA 2019: NATA 2019 score card has been released for the examination conducted on July 7, 2019. The NATA July 2019 answer key was released on July 8, the next day of the exam. The answer key released was the final answer key and the scores for candidates in the NATA July 2019 exam has been calculated based on the answer key released.

NATA July 2019 Score Card: How To Download?

Step One: Go to official website: online.cbexams.com/nata/Default.aspx

Step two: Click on the link provided for the NATA July 2019 Score Card.

Step three: Enter your application number, password and captcha code.

Step four: Submit and view your NATA 2019 Score Card.

NATA 2019 Score Card For July Exam: Direct Link

The NATA 2019 score card will be available in two formats:

Marks obtained out of 200 and in each component

Pass/Fail

Qualifying marks for NATA-2019 would be based on the following rules:

A minimum of 25% must be secured in MCQ portion (30 out of 120) A minimum of 25% must be secured in Drawing portion (20 out of 80) Overall qualifying marks (out of 200) would be based on post-exam statistics and at the discretion of the Council.

A Candidate will not qualify in NATA 2019 unless they satisfy all three conditions mentioned above.

