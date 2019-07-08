NATA Answer Key Released For July Exam

NATA 2019: Answer key for the July exam has been released

NATA 2019: NATA 2019 answer key for July exam has been released. Students who appeared for the NATA exam on July 7 can check the answer key from the official website. As per the website, the answer key released is the final answer key for NATA exam and no objection will be entertained on the same.

Before publication of the NATA result, the response sheets of each candidate will be uploaded along with Part-wise mark(s) secured. No review will be available for the drawing test (Part B). Further, there will be no provision for post publication scrutiny and /or review and any request after publication of the result will not be entertained.

NATA July 2019 Exam Answer Key: Direct Link

After the response sheet for each candidate is released, NATA result will be released on the website.

The result will be available in two formats:

Marks obtained out of 200 and in each component

Pass/Fail

Qualifying marks for NATA-2019 would be based on the following rules:

A minimum of 25% must be secured in MCQ portion (30 out of 120) A minimum of 25% must be secured in Drawing portion (20 out of 80) Overall qualifying marks (out of 200) would be based on post-exam statistics and at the discretion of the Council.

A Candidate will not qualify in NATA 2019 unless they satisfy all three conditions mentioned above.

