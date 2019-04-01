NATA 2019 Admit Card Today; Details Here

NATA 2019 admit card will be released on the official website, nata.in.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card for candidates who have registered for the April 14 exams will be released today (April 1, 2019) on the official website of NATA. The NATA admit card will be available on nata.in. NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. For each applicant, according to the official NATA notification, an admit card will be generated according to the schedule notified indicating the allotted examination centre for the exam and a downloadable version of the admit card will be published on the respective webpage of the candidate concerned.

A NATA examination roll number will also be generated for each candidate.

NATA 2019 admit card: How to download

Candidates who completed the registration process for the exam successfully may download their NATA admit cards for the exam by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official NATA website: nata.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link which says 'Download NATA 2019 Admit Card'.

Step three: Enter your application number, password created during application process and security pin provided on the login screen.

Step four: Submit your details and download your admit card for NATA 2019.

NATA 2019 admit card: Important points

Candidate has to download the soft copy of the NATA admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card along with one original photo identity card- Voter Card/ Pan Card/ Aadhar Card/ Driving Licence.

Candidates must ensure that the photograph and signature printed on the admit card are not mutilated / distorted / soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated / distorted / soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in NATA 2019.

Candidates are advised to retain their NATA admit cards carefully in secured place in undamaged condition in all respects as stated above till the completion of admission procedure.

All applicants who appear to be prima facie eligible will be provisionally permitted to sit for NATA 2019.

The measures drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability that have been acquired over a long period of time, and that are related to specific field of study, i.e. Architecture.

