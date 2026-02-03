NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today For 162 Vacancies

The registration process for the Development Assistant 162 vacancies will close today (February 3) by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Candidates can visit the official website nabard.org to apply. The examination will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is scheduled on February 21 and Phase 2 on April 12.

Age Criteria:

The minimum age is 21 years and maximum 35 years.

Candidates born between 02 January 1991 and 01 January 2005, inclusive, are eligible to apply.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates and Rs 550 for all other candidates.

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online by following the steps below:

1. Visit the official NABARD website at nabard.org.

2. Click on the NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026 link available on the homepage.

3. Register yourself by providing the required details on the new page that opens.

4. Log in using your registration credentials.

5. Complete the application form and pay the applicable application fee.

6. Submit the form and download or print a copy for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official NABARD website.