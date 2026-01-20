NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply For 150+ Posts

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications for the 162 posts of Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi). Candidates can apply through the official website, nabard.org.

The deadline for the application window is February 3, 2026. The NABARD issued 159 vacancies for the development assistant post and 3 for development assistant (Hindi).

Exam schedule:

The Phase 1 prelims exam will be held on February 21.

The Phase 2 examination begins on April 12.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution.

A minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks is required in the bachelor's degree.

SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-servicemen candidates are eligible with pass class marks.

Candidates possessing an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution are also eligible.

The candidate must be between 21 and 35 years of age as on 01 January 2026.

For ST, SC and PWBD the application fee is Rs 100, while it is Rs 550 for all other categories. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and further details.