NABARD Opens Applications for Grade A Recruitment: 91 Posts Announced; Check Deadline

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development opened the application window for the direct recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade A) for 91 posts. Candidates can visit the official website of NABARD to check the notification.

According to NABARD, applications for 85 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service), 2 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Legal Service), and 4 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol and Security Service) opened on November 8 and will be open till November 30, 2025.

The selection process will be conducted in three phases, including Phase 1 Preliminary Exam (200 marks), Phase 2 Mains Exam and Phase 3 Psychometric Test, followed by an Interview (50 marks).

Phase 1 will be conducted on December 20, 2025; Phase 2 on January 25, 2026; and Phase 3 dates will be announced later. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates. The exam will be held in 21 states across India, and separate call letters will be issued for phases 2 and 3, said NABARD.

"Candidates can select only one centre for Phase I and one centre for Phase-II/Phase III separately and must indicate the choice of centres in the online application. Choice of Centre by candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II/Phase III Examinations can be different and must be indicated in the online application. A final decision on the number of centres for Main Examination/Psychometric Test will be taken by NABARD, based on the availabilityof adequate number of candidates. In the event of cancellation of Examination at any centre, NABARD may at its discretion allot an alternative centre to the candidates concerned." It added.

The minimum required age is 21 years and the maximum is 30 as of September 1, 2025. 5 years age relaxation for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PwBD and 15 years and 13 for PwBD, SC/ST and OBC.

Candidates can check the official notification to check the education qualifications for different vacancies. The application fee is Rs 850 for general and 150 for SC/ST and etc.The selection process will comprise three rounds, including preliminary, mains, and interview. The NABARD recruiting registration period will begin on November 8, 2025.

Candidates who meet the requirements can register online by following the instructions listed below.

1. Go to the recruitment area of the NABARD website. Click the "Assistant Manager (RDBS) - 2025" application link.

2. Enter your email address and mobile number when registering.

3. Enter your qualifications and personal information.

4. Add your signature (10-20 KB) and a scanned photo (20-50 KB). Select your preferred exam city.

5. Use digital methods to pay the application cost. Send in the confirmation copy and download it.