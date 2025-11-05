NABARD Grade A 2025: Apply Online For 91 Assistant Manager Posts

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a notification for direct recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade A) for 91 posts. Candidates can visit the official website of NABARD to check the notification.

According to NABARD, applications for 85 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service), 2 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Legal Service), and 4 posts of Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol and Security Service) will be open from November 8 to 30, 2025.

The minimum required age is 21 years and the maximum is 30 as of September 1, 2025. 5 years age relaxation for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, 10 years for PwBD and 15 years and 13 for PwBD, SC/ST and OBC.

Candidates can check the official notification to check the education qualifications for different vacancies. The application fee is Rs 800 for general and 150 for SC/ST and etc.The selection process will comprise three rounds, including preliminary, mains, and interview. The NABARD recruiting registration period will begin on November 8, 2025. Candidates who meet the requirements can register online by following the instructions listed below.

- Go to the recruitment area of the NABARD website. Click the "Assistant Manager (RDBS) - 2025" application link.

- Enter your email address and mobile number when registering.

- Enter your qualifications and personal information.

- Add your signature (10-20 KB) and a scanned photo (20-50 KB). Select your preferred exam city.

- Use digital methods to pay the application cost. Send in the confirmation copy and download it.