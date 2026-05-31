Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2026 Out For Undergraduate Courses, Check Admission Allotment

The University of Mumbai has released the Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2026 for undergraduate admissions across affiliated colleges. Students who applied for admission to various UG programmes can now check their admission status and seat allotment through the university's admission portal.

The second merit list brings another opportunity for candidates seeking admission to their preferred colleges and courses. Students whose names appear in the list must complete the admission process within the prescribed schedule to secure their seats.

How to Check Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2026?

Visit the official website of Mumbai University at mu.ac.in.

Open the undergraduate admission section.

Click on the link for second merit list.

Enter the required login credentials, if asked.

View the merit list and admission allotment details.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Seat allotment for Mumbai University admission has been prepared on the basis of Class 12 marks, reservation norms, course preferences, and seat availability.

Candidates can find important details in the merit list, including their name, selected course, category, and admission-related information. Students who have received an allotment should carefully review the details and follow the instructions issued by their allotted colleges.

What Students Should Do Next?

Students whose names are included in the Mumbai University Admission Allotment 2026 list will need to complete document verification and admission confirmation within the notified timeline. Colleges will verify academic records and other required certificates before granting final admission.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents ready, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, transfer certificates, category certificates (if applicable), and identity proof. Failure to complete the verification process within the given dates may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.