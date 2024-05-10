Maharashtra Board To Soon Announce Results For Class 10, 12

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon release the results for Class 10 and 12 board exam 2024. As per reports, the results for both classes are expected to be out by today. However, no official announcement has been made on the date and time of the release of the results.
Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
The board examinations 2024 were held from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The Class 12 examination was held in two shifts. The first shift exam was held from 11 am to 2 pm. Whereas, the second shift exam was held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Steps to check the result:
In order to qualify the board exams, students will be required to score a minimum of 35% marks in both theory and practical examinations
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world