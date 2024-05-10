Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Maharashtra Board To Soon Announce Results For Class 10, 12

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024: The Maharashtra board examinations 2024 were held from February 21 to March 19, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Maharashtra Board To Soon Announce Results For Class 10, 12
MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Results 2024
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon  release the results for Class 10 and 12 board exam 2024. As per reports, the results for both classes  are expected to be out by today.  However, no official announcement has been made on the date and time of the release of the results. 

Once released, candidates will be able to  check their scores on the official website mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. 

The board examinations 2024 were held from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The Class 12 examination was held in two shifts. The first shift exam was held from 11 am to 2 pm. Whereas, the second shift exam was held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Advertisement

Steps  to check the result:

  • Step 1-  Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.
  • Step 2- Check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.
  • Step 3- Enter the login details and click on submit. 
  • Step 4- Click enter and download the page.
  • Step 5- After downloading the result take out a print out for future reference.

    • In order to qualify the board exams, students will  be required to score a minimum of 35% marks in both theory and practical examinations

    Show full article
    Comments

    Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

    Follow us:
    MSBSHSE, Maharashtra Board Exam, MSBSHSE HSC Result
    Switch To Dark/Light Mode
    Our Offerings: NDTV
    • मध्य प्रदेश
    • राजस्थान
    • इंडिया
    • मराठी
    • 24X7
    Choose Your Destination
    Previous Article
    Tamil Nadu Board Announces Class 10 Result, 91.55% Students Qualify Exam
    Maharashtra Board To Soon Announce Results For Class 10, 12
    Gujarat Board To Announce Results For Class 10 Tomorrow, Check Details
    Next Article
    Gujarat Board To Announce Results For Class 10 Tomorrow, Check Details