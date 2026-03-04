MPPSC SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out Soon: Download Steps Inside

The provisional answer key for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MPSET) 2026 is expected to be released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) soon. Candidates can download it by visiting the official website of MPPSC. The examination for MPSET was conducted on March 1 in a single shift from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Although the official date has not been declared, the commission's exam answer keys are typically released within a week or two after the exam date. Hence, the provisional answer key for the MP SET 2026 is expected to be released soon after the 1st March exam date. It is expected to be released in early to mid-March 2026. However, the official date is still awaited.

Where to Check

The provisional answer key is expected to be released on the official website once declared by the commission. The candidate can check the official website and look for the "Answer Key/Model Answer" section for updates and announcements.

Steps to Download MP SET Answer Key

The candidate has to log in to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The candidate has to look for the "Answer Key" or "Model Answer" section on the home page.

The candidate has to click on the MP SET 2026 Provisional Answer Key.

The answer key will appear in PDF format on the screen.

The candidate can download the answer key and save it for future reference.

About MPSET:

MPSET (Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test) is a state-level exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission to test the eligibility of the candidates to become an Assistant Professor in various universities and colleges in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

This is similar to the UGC-NET, but the difference is that this is a state-level exam, and the candidates who clear this exam become eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh.