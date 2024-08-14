MPhil In Rehabilitation Psychology Valid Till 2025-26 Academic Session

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification allowing the validity of MPhil in Rehabilitation Psychology till 2025-26 academic session. The decision to validate MPhil in Rehabilitation Psychology is taken keeping in view the important role played by Rehabilitation Psychology in delivering mental health services, UGC noted.

MPhil in Rehabilitation Psychology has been made valid only till 2025-26 academic session.

An official notification released by the UGC reads, "University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD degree) Regulations 2022, notified on November 7, 2022, discontinued MPhil programme in accordance with the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020. Considering the vital role played by Rehabilitation Psychology in delivering mental health services, the UGC has decided to extend the validity of MPhil in Rehabilitation Psychology till 2025-26 academic session only, in partial relaxation to the above Regulations. Accordingly, students can be admitted to an MPhil in Rehabilitation Psychology programmes by HEls till 2025-26 academic session only."

Why was the course scrapped

The MPhil course was discontinued by the UGC in line with the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020. The course was derecognised when alterations were made in the postgraduate and undergraduate course as per the NEP 2020.



UGC directs colleges to not enroll students for MPhil

The commission had earlier announced that the MPhil degree course offered at all universities will no longer be legitimate and higher educational institutions were directed not to offer the MPhil programmes. The commission had earlier released the notification asking colleges to take immediate steps to stop admissions in MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year as the course is invalid.

