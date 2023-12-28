Explainer: Why UGC Discontinued MPhil Degree

MPhil Degree

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students about universities that are offering admission to the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. The commission released a notification alerting the students for not taking admission in the course in the upcoming academic session as the programme has been scraped. The warning comes as many universities were found to offer the MPhil degree despite the university body's cancellation of the course earlier.

Why was the course scrapped

The MPhil course was discontinued in line with the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020. The course was derecognised when alterations were made in the postgraduate and undergraduate course as per the NEP 2020.

UGC directs colleges to not enroll students for MPhil

The commission had earlier announced that the MPhil degree course offered at all universities will no longer be legitimate and higher educational institutions were directed not to offer the MPhil programmes. The commission has again released the notification asking colleges to take immediate steps to stop admissions in MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year as the course is invalid.

What does the UGC notification say

The official notification by the the university body says, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree. The Regulation No 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer MPhil programme."

"In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations,2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on 7th November, 2022. The Universities authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year," notification from UGC added.