Class 10 Board Exam In Madhya Pradesh To Begin After Holi Festival; Higher Secondary Exams To Begin Earlier

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will begin board exams on 1 March 2018. The Board has released the exam time table on its official website mpbse.nic.in. The date sheet has brought relief to the state board students while CBSE and CISCE board students are still waiting for the board exam date sheet. The Board has also released the date sheets for vocational courses and DPSE certificate exam 2018. For the last session, the board exam results were declared in May 2017.MPBSE will begin the class 12 board exams for both regular and vocational courses on 1 March; however the class 10 exams will begin after the Holi festival. The high school certificate exam (class 10) will begin on 5 March with third language (general) as the first paper.Class 10 exams will continue till 31 March 2018, whereas higher secondary exams will be over on 3 April 2018.For CBSE and CISCE board students in the State, the date sheet is expected in January. Contrary to the rumours going around for an early exam in February, the Board has confirmed that the exam will begin in March 2018.Last year, Devprakash Manjhi had topped the class 10 state board exam in Madhya Pradesh with 587 marks out of 600. The second rank was jointly held by Anchal Sangitra and Jayant Patel who had both scored 585 marks, each. The third rank secured by two students, Srijan Srivastav and Sushma Rajput with 583 marks, each.