Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Result Date 2026: How To Download Marksheet

MP Board Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board results on April 15, 2026, according to reports. The MP board results will be made available on the official websites of the board at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their MPBSE 2026 results on the NDTV Education Portal to avoid heavy traffic on the official portal.

The board conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 13 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 12 board exams were held from February 10 to March 7. Last year, the board announced the MPBSE 10th and 12th results on May 6, 2025, at 10 am. Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Madhya Pradesh board examination.

Steps To Download Scorecard

Class 10 and 12 students can download their MPBSE marksheets from the official website using the steps given below.

Visit the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on the 'Exam Results' tab

Click on the link titled 'MPBSE HSSC Main Examination Results' for Class 12, or 'MPBSE HSC Main Examination Results 2026' for Class 10

Enter the required login details such as roll number, application number, and date of birth

Click on submit

It is advisable to keep the necessary login details, such as roll number and application number, ready to access the MPBSE 2026 scorecards. Students can also check their Class 10th and 12th board results on the DigiLocker platform, over an SMS, or using the MPBSE mobile application.

The board will conduct the Class 10 second board examinations from May 7 to 19, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will be held from May 7 to 25, 2026.