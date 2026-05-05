Madhya Pradesh Second Board Exam 2026 Begins From May 7: Check Admit Card Download Link, Schedule Here

Madhya Pradesh Second Board Exam 2026: The MPBSE Second Board 2026 exam will be held from May 7, 2026, as announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The board has also released the admit cards for students appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 second examinations. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official portal. The MPBSE admit card is an essential document required to appear for the exam and includes key details such as exam date, timing, and centre information. Students are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carefully verify all details to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.

Download Link: MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Link

MPBSE Second Board Exam Dates 2026

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examinations 2026 will be held from May 7 to May 25, 2026. For Class 10, the exams will be conducted from May 7 to May 19, 2026. For both classes, the examination will be held in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the link below to download the complete MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 schedule PDF.

Click Here: MPBSE Second Board Schedule 2026

Steps to Download MPBSE Second Board Admit Card 2026

Go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Examination/Enrollment Form".

Now, students need to click on the "Second Exam Admit Card" link.

Enter your registration number, captcha, and click on submit.

Check your information mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Take a printout of your admit card for examination day.

Save and download MPBSE Second Admit Card 2026 for future use.

Students are advised to keep their MPBSE Second Board admit card 2026 in the examination hall, without it students will not be permitted in the exam.