Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2026: Ways To Check, Past Trends

MP Board Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare Class 10 and 12 board results 2026 soon on the board's official website. Based on past trends, the board's chairman is expected to announce the Madhya Pradesh board results 2026 in a press conference. Soon after the press conference, the MPBSE 10th and 12th result link will be activated for students to download their scorecards.

The board is yet to confirm the result announcement date for Class 10 and 12 students. Once the MP board marksheets are out, students can download their scorecards from the official websites of the board. The MP board results will be made available at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. It is advisable to keep the necessary login details, such as roll number and date of birth, ready to access the MPBSE scorecards.

Alternate Ways To Check MP Board Results

Apart from the official websites, Students can access their board exam marksheets using the MPBSE mobile application. On the mobile application, candidates can click on 'Know Your Result' and enter the required login credentials to check the MP 10th and 12th results.

Students can also check their MP board results through SMS and DigiLocker platform. Read the instructions given below to know your qualifying status over an SMS.

For Class 10 students: Type "MPBSE10 (ROLLNUMBER)" and send it to 56263

For Class 12 students: Type "MPBSE10 (ROLLNUMBER)" and send it to 56263

Students can also download their marksheets on DigiLocker by selecting the board and class, and entering the required login credentials.

MP Board Result: Last Year's Record

Last year, the MPBSE 10th and 12th results were announced on May 6, 2025, at 10 am. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 76.22%. On the other hand, Class 12 pass percentage was recorded at 74.48%.

Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the MPBSE board examination.