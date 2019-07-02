IIM Sambalpur Records Over 50% Female Enrollment

IIM-S held its commencement ceremony of the 5th batch MBA (2019-2021) on Monday

More than fifty per cent of the students who took admission in the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) this academic session are girls, an official said. Of the 98 students registered for admission on Monday, 50 are girls. The premier B-School held its commencement ceremony of the 5th batch MBA (2019-2021) on Monday.

Director of the institution, Mahadeo Jaiswal said:"the number of the girls, taking admission in IIM-S is the highest among the IIMs in the country. Proper communication about the institution and the growth of the institution besides good placement record are the reasons, which attracted more number of girl students to this institution".

The 4th batch (2018-2020) of the IIM-S has no girl student.

Stating that many people had an idea that Sambalpur as location for an IIM is not suitable, Mr Jaiswal said: "But we made consistent effort to disseminate the proper information about the IIM-S and location in the last few year as a result more number of girls have taken admission this time."

Mr Jaiswal further said a policy decision taken to give relaxation to girl students in cut-off mark for admission is also another reason behind increasing number of girls in IIM. While the cult-off mark for the boys for admission into the IIM-S is 95 per cent, it is 90 per cent for girl students, he said.

A student of the new batch of the IIM-S, Samrudhi Kangude, who took admission after completing her graduation in economic from Fergusson College in Pune, said "the placement record of last three years of IIM-S, is outstanding. Moreover,the faculties are also of very high level".

The induction program will continue for six more days.

The IIM-S also launched the PhD programme from this academic session. Four students have taken admission in the PhD programme.

