MJPRU Result 2019 For UP B.Ed Released. Details Here

MJPRU result is available at mjpru.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

MJPRU UP BEd result 2019: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly, has released the UP BEd result today. The MJPRU result for Uttar Pradesh (UP) BEd even and odd semester papers is available at mjpru.ac.in and indiaresults.com. NDTV tried to track down an official link from the MJPRU website, and while clicking on the MJPRU results link, the website directed us to the third party portal, indiaresults.com. Candidates may enter their roll numbers into the space given on the India Results website and check their results.

According to the update available on the India Results portal, results for Post Graduate courses are also available on the website.

MJPRU result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your MJPRU result from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MJPRU, mjpru.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the "News & Events" tab on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on "Main Examination Exam Result 2019" link on next page (and you will be directed to indiaresults.com)

Step 4: Click on the "Even Sem./Odd Sem./ PG Exam Result 2019" link given on the next page

Step 5: On next page, enter your roll number and choose your course

Step 6: Click on the link "Find results"

Step 7: Download your MJPRU result from next page

