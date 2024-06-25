Advertisement
UP BEd JEE 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

UP BEd JEE 2024 Result: The exam, comprising two papers with objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs), was conducted on June 9.

UP BEd JEE 2024 Result: Each paper had 100 questions, with a duration of 180 minutes per paper.

UP BEd JEE 2024 Result Out: Bundelkhand University in Jhansi has announced the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) results. Those who took the exam can view and download their results on the official website, bujhansi.ac.in. To access the scores, candidates need to use their user ID and password.

The UP BEd JEE 2024 was conducted on June 9 and consisted of two papers with objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Paper 1 included sections on general knowledge and language, while Paper 2 had sections on general aptitude and subject knowledge. Each paper had 100 questions, with a duration of 180 minutes per paper. Candidates received 2 marks for each correct answer. Each incorrect response led to deduction of o.33 marks.

UP BEd JEE Result 2024: Details Included

The result for UP BEd JEE 2024 includes the candidate's name, application number, roll number, qualifying status, total marks received, marks in each paper, state rank, and category rank.

Candidates are advised to contact the exam authority immediately if there are any discrepancies.

UP BEd JEE Result 2024: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.
  • Click on the UP BEd JEE 2024 result link on the homepage.
  • You will be directed to a login page.
  • Input your user ID and password.
  • Your UP BEd JEE 2024 result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

