UP B.Ed Result 2019 Soon; Details Here

UP BEd result 2019 will be available on www.mjpru.ac.in and www.upbed2019.in.

UP BEd Result 2019: UP B.Ed. 2019 Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) results is expected to be released today on the official websites of the exam. UP BEd result 2019 can be downloaded from www.mjpru.ac.in and www.upbed2019.in. The Bachelor of Education Admission Test 2019 (B.Ed 2019) is held by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ruhelkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly. MJPRU is conducting the entrance examination on behalf of UP government. The state level B.Ed. entrance test was conducted on April 15, 2019. The official notification of UP B.Ed exam had fixed May 10-15 as results releasing period.

UP BEd Result 2019: Results' links

The UP BEd result 2019 will be available for download on the following websites:

www.mjpru.ac.in

www.upbed2019.in

UP BEd result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your UP BEd results 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: On next page enter your login details

Step 4: Submit the details and check your UP BEd results from next page

Candidates would need their registration number and password to download their results.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2019 was conducted on April 15, 2019. Paper 1 was conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and Paper 2 was held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

In paper 1 there were 100 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Out of these 50 questions were from General Knowledge and 50 questions were from English/Hindi language.

In paper 2, there were 100 questions again carrying total 200 marks. Out of these 50 questions were for General Aptitude Test and 50 will be subject-specific.

