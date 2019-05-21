Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Entrance Exam Result Expected Today

UP B.Ed. result 2019 will be released today

UP B.Ed. Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2019 answer key and score card will be released today. The UP B.Ed. JEE was conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly. The University has not announced the time when the score will be released. The UP B.Ed. JEE exam was held on April 15.

The UP B.Ed. JEE was conducted for two papers. In paper 1 there were 100 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Out of these 50 questions were from General Knowledge and 50 questions were from English/Hindi language.

In paper 2, there were 100 questions again carrying total 200 marks. Out of these 50 questions were for General Aptitude Test and 50 were subject-specific. Both the papers were of three hours duration.

For every correct answer, students will be awarded 2 marks and one-third marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. There is no penalty for un-attempted answers.

Through UP B.Ed. entrance exam, students will be shortlisted for admission to 16 universities situated in the state.

After UP B.Ed. result declaration, MJPRU will release counselling schedule for shortlisted students.

The UP B.Ed. result or score card will be available for download on the following websites:

www.mjpru.ac.in

www.upbed2019.in

Students would need their registration number and password to login and check their UP B.Ed. JEE Result 2019.

