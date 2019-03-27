UP B.Ed JEE 2019 Postponed, Check New Dates Here

The UP B.Ed JEE exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2 candidates.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, the official organiser of UP B.Ed JEE this year, has changed the examinations schedule declared earlier. This decision has been taken due to UP B.Ed JEE date is clashing with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, which is scheduled for April 11. According to a notice published on the varsity, the decision has been made in order to avoid clashes between the state entrance exams and the elections. Now, UP B.Ed JEE, the state level Joint Entrance Examination for admission to B.Ed courses in Uttar Pradesh, will be held on April 15.

On first phase of Lok Sabha elections 90 constituencies from 20 states (including Uttar Pradesh) will go to polling booths.

According to the official update, by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareill, has called an advisory meeting to discuss the tentative dates for the UP B.Ed JEE 2019 examinations.

According to the official notice, the deadline to apply for the entrance exam was March 11, 2019 and the last day for the payment of the fees was March 13, 2019.

The exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2 candidates.

The timing for Paper 1 and Paper 2 candidates is 9 am to 12pm and 2 pm to 5 pm respectively.

The university will release further details regarding the exam on the official website of the UP B.Ed JEE 2019, upbed2019.in.

