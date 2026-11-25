MPSC Recruitment Row: Mizo Students' Union (MSU) president Laldinsanga's hunger strike demanding the resignation of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman R Lalramnghaka entered its third day on Wednesday, with the student leader refusing to withdraw his protest over alleged recruitment errors and administrative lapses.

Laldinsanga has been fasting outside the MPSC office since Monday, demanding that Lalramnghaka take "moral responsibility" for what he described as repeated errors and lapses in the commission's recruitment process.

He also sought reforms in the functioning of the commission, including bifurcating the Controller of Examinations into two posts to deal with higher and lower recruitment examinations.

He claimed that no government representative had approached him to address the demands.

"The MPSC has committed more than 20 errors since the chairman assumed office. As the head of the commission, he must take responsibility for the errors and resign. I will continue my fast till he resigns," Laldinsanga told PTI at the protest site.

The MSU had earlier given November 19 as the deadline for the chairman to step down and subsequently staged a sit-in outside the commission's office on Monday after the demand was not met.

The student body alleged that the issue was not linked to any single incident but reflected the commission's functioning since Lalramnghaka assumed office on May 20, 2024.

It claimed the MPSC had issued at least 24 corrigenda and was facing four court cases during the period.

Citing recent instances, the MSU pointed to the MCS Combined Examination 2025 result, the Mizoram Engineering Service (Junior Grade) recruitment and 15 storekeeper post recruitment, alleging errors in results, mark tabulation and subsequent rectifications that affected candidates.

Lalramnghaka, however, said he would step down "if it was God's will".

"If it is God's will, I will step down as MPSC chairman; but if he does not, I will simply continue in my post. I am waiting for God's plan on the issue," the retired IAS officer told PTI.

The MPSC chairman said he had considered leaving the post even before the students launched their agitation, following errors committed by the commission, partly to devote more time to church activities.

"Now, I am completely dependent on God's decision," said Lalramnghaka, who is also a church elder.

He said that the commission did not see a proper channel to officially approach the protesting students to address their demands as he was personally addressed to step down.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)