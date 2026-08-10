Students Protest Outside Mizoram Public Service Commission In Aizawl, Demand Recruitment Reforms

Students and members of an influential student organisation, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) office in Aizawl, demanding administrative and recruitment reforms. The student body has demanded structural reforms and additional manpower to strengthen the commission and improve its efficiency and credibility.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the protesters picketed the MPSC office and prevented its officers and staff from entering the premises. The protest remained largely peaceful, except a brief tussle between police and some protesters when officials attempted to enter the office, as per the report.

The student body alleged that repeated administrative shortcomings in recent recruitments had undermined the confidence of job seekers and raised concerns over the One Time Registration (OTR) system. The organisation demanded that the existing OTR system be scrapped and replaced with need-based, post-specific application forms.

The MZP also sought a one-time opportunity for candidates rejected over incomplete OTR document uploads to submit the required documents offline, particularly those who had cleared written examinations but were subsequently disqualified during document verification, the PTI reported.

MPSC officials, however, defended the OTR system, saying it was introduced to simplify recruitment applications and ensure fairness and equality in public employment.

In an official notice released today, the commission stated:

"MPSC is not trying to create difficulties for job applicants, but is trying to make the recruitment process fair, transparent, efficient and as permitted by law."

"MZP's request to end the OTR and issue specific application forms for each job vacancy is not acceptable to the MPSC. Since the termination of OTR is more likely to create new problems than solve the problems of candidates, it is not appropriate for the MPSC to terminate the OTR at this stage. The termination of the OTR is not a solution to the problem, but a new problem for applicants," it noted.

According to officials, the system reduces repetitive data entry, minimises errors and allows candidates to access their application details and examination-related information through the portal at any time.

MZP president Dr C Lalremruata said the organisation would intensify its agitation until its demands were met, according to PTI.