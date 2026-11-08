MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased To 16,717, Exam On January 24

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has increased the vacancies for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 from 5,707 to 16,717. With this revision, a total of 11,010 additional posts have been added to the recruitment drive.

The commission has also changed the preliminary examination date. The exam, which was earlier scheduled for January 3, 2027, will now be held on January 24, 2027.

The changes have been made after MPSC received additional vacancy requests from various departments. The decision also follows recommendations made by a high-level committee set up by the Maharashtra government to improve transparency and security in the recruitment process.

MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026: Total Vacancies Increased To 16,717

MPSC has added 11,010 vacancies to the 5,707 posts announced earlier, taking the total number of vacancies to 16,717. The additional posts have been included following fresh requirements received from different government departments. The revised vacancy count will allow more candidates to apply for various Group-C government positions in Maharashtra.

MPSC Application Window To Reopen From November 13

Following the addition of new posts and cadres, MPSC will reopen the application window from November 13 to November 27, 2026. Candidates who have not applied earlier can submit fresh applications through the commission's official website.

Those who have already registered for the examination will not need to apply again. However, they will get an opportunity to select their preferences for the newly added cadres, depending on whether they meet the required educational qualifications.

One-Year Age Relaxation For Candidates

MPSC has also announced a one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in the Group-C recruitment examination. The relaxation follows a Government Resolution issued by the General Administration Department on November 5, 2026. Eligible candidates should check the official notification and government order for details about the revised age criteria.

MPSC Group-C Prelims 2026: Exam Pattern And Selection Process

MPSC will conduct one common preliminary examination for both the previously announced and newly added cadres. The preliminary exam will be held in offline mode, and candidates will have to mark their answers on OMR sheets. The examination will follow the syllabus published on the commission's website on November 15, 2022.

The main examination will be conducted according to the educational qualifications required for different posts. For administrative cadres that require general educational qualifications, the main examination will follow the prescribed syllabus and examination pattern.

However, candidates applying for posts that require specific educational qualifications, including the newly added cadres, will have to appear for separate main examinations. MPSC said the respective syllabi will be prepared on priority and uploaded to its website soon.

MPSC Adds 21 More Cadres To Group-C Recruitment

MPSC has also revised the examination scheme to include 21 additional cadres in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination.The commission had initially released the examination scheme on May 20, 2026, covering six cadres. Later, it received recruitment requests for 21 more cadres following a Government Resolution issued by the General Administration Department on May 5, 2026.

A corrigendum has now been published on the commission's official website, explaining the changes to the preliminary examination results and main examination process.