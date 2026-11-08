MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased To 16,717, Exam On January 24

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has increased the vacancies for the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 from 5,707 to 16,717. With this revision, a total of 11,010 additional posts have been added to the recruitment drive.
The commission has also changed the preliminary examination date. The exam, which was earlier scheduled for January 3, 2027, will now be held on January 24, 2027.
The changes have been made after MPSC received additional vacancy requests from various departments. The decision also follows recommendations made by a high-level committee set up by the Maharashtra government to improve transparency and security in the recruitment process.
लोकसेवा आयोगामार्फत ( #एमपीएससी ) घेण्यात येणाऱ्या महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा-२०२६ मधील पदसंख्येत मोठी वाढ करण्यात आली आहे. यापूर्वी ५ हजार ७०७ पदांसाठी जाहीर झालेल्या या परीक्षेत आता आणखी ११ हजार १० पदांचा समावेश करण्यात आला असून, एकूण १६ हजार ७१७ पदे भरली जाणार आहेत. यासंदर्भातील शुद्धिपत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आले आहे. राज्यातील भरती प्रक्रिया अधिक पारदर्शक व सुरक्षित करण्यासाठी राज्य शासनाने स्थापन केलेल्या उच्चस्तरीय समितीने सादर केलेल्या अंतरिम अहवालातील शिफारशींच्या अनुषंगाने हा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. आयोगास प्राप्त झालेल्या अतिरिक्त मागणीपत्रांनुसार पदसंख्येत वाढ करण्यात आली आहे. ▶️या परीक्षेसाठी यापूर्वी २५ जून २०२६ रोजी २ हजार ६१९ पदांची जाहिरात प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आली होती. त्यानंतर २२ जुलै २०२६ च्या शुद्धिपत्रकाद्वारे आणखी ३ हजार ८८ पदांचा समावेश करण्यात आला. त्यामुळे पदसंख्या ५ हजार ७०७ झाली होती. आता नव्याने ११ हजार १० पदांचा समावेश झाल्याने एकूण पदसंख्या १६ हजार ७१७ झाली आहे. दरम्यान, सामान्य प्रशासन विभागाच्या ५ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ रोजीच्या शासन निर्णयानुसार शासन सेवेत प्रवेशासाठी विहित कमाल वयोमर्यादेत एक वर्षाची शिथिलता देण्यात आली आहे. या निर्णयाचा लाभ महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा-२०२६ साठी पात्र उमेदवारांनाही मिळणार आहे. ▶️वाढीव पदसंख्येच्या अनुषंगाने उमेदवारांना नव्याने अर्ज सादर करण्याची संधी देण्यात येणार आहे. तसेच, यापूर्वी अर्ज केलेल्या आणि शैक्षणिक अर्हतेनुसार नव्याने समाविष्ट झालेल्या एकापेक्षा अधिक संवर्गांसाठी पात्र असलेल्या उमेदवारांना विकल्प सादर करता येणार आहेत. त्यासाठी नव्याने अर्ज करण्याची आवश्यकता नाही. नव्याने अर्ज तसेच विकल्प सादर करण्यासाठी १३ ते २७ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ या कालावधीत आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर लिंक उपलब्ध करून देण्यात येणार आहे. ▶️विद्यमान तसेच नव्याने समाविष्ट झालेल्या संवर्गांसाठी एकच संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा घेण्यात येणार आहे. या परीक्षेसाठी आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर १५ नोव्हेंबर २०२२ रोजी प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आलेला अभ्यासक्रम लागू राहणार असून परीक्षा ऑफलाइन (OMR) पद्धतीने घेण्यात येईल. ▶️सामान्य शैक्षणिक अर्हता आवश्यक असलेल्या गट-क सेवेतील प्रशासकीय संवर्गांच्या मुख्य परीक्षेचे आयोजन विहित परीक्षा योजना व अभ्यासक्रमानुसार करण्यात येणार आहे. विशिष्ट शैक्षणिक अर्हता आवश्यक असलेल्या तसेच नव्याने समाविष्ट झालेल्या संवर्गांसाठी स्वतंत्र मुख्य परीक्षा घेण्यात येणार असून, संबंधित संवर्गांचा अभ्यासक्रम प्राधान्याने तयार करून आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर लवकरच प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येणार आहे. ▶️वाढीव पदसंख्येमुळे नव्याने अर्ज स्वीकारणे आणि यापूर्वी अर्ज केलेल्या पात्र उमेदवारांकडून विकल्प घेण्यासाठी पुरेसा कालावधी देणे आवश्यक असल्याने महाराष्ट्र गट-क सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा-२०२६ च्या तारखेत बदल करण्यात आला आहे. यापूर्वी ३ जानेवारी २०२७ रोजी नियोजित असलेली ही परीक्षा आता २४ जानेवारी २०२७ रोजी घेण्यात येणार आहे. ▶️पदसंख्येतील वाढ आणि परीक्षा योजनेतील बदलासंदर्भातील शुद्धिपत्रके आयोगाच्या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आली आहेत. उमेदवारांनी या शुद्धिपत्रकांचे अवलोकन करून त्यानुसार पुढील कार्यवाही करावी,असे महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाने प्रसिद्धी पत्रकाद्वारे कळविले आहे. @mpsc_office #MPSC— MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 6, 2026
MPSC Group-C Recruitment 2026: Total Vacancies Increased To 16,717
MPSC has added 11,010 vacancies to the 5,707 posts announced earlier, taking the total number of vacancies to 16,717. The additional posts have been included following fresh requirements received from different government departments. The revised vacancy count will allow more candidates to apply for various Group-C government positions in Maharashtra.
MPSC Application Window To Reopen From November 13
Following the addition of new posts and cadres, MPSC will reopen the application window from November 13 to November 27, 2026. Candidates who have not applied earlier can submit fresh applications through the commission's official website.
Those who have already registered for the examination will not need to apply again. However, they will get an opportunity to select their preferences for the newly added cadres, depending on whether they meet the required educational qualifications.
One-Year Age Relaxation For Candidates
MPSC has also announced a one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in the Group-C recruitment examination. The relaxation follows a Government Resolution issued by the General Administration Department on November 5, 2026. Eligible candidates should check the official notification and government order for details about the revised age criteria.
MPSC Group-C Prelims 2026: Exam Pattern And Selection Process
MPSC will conduct one common preliminary examination for both the previously announced and newly added cadres. The preliminary exam will be held in offline mode, and candidates will have to mark their answers on OMR sheets. The examination will follow the syllabus published on the commission's website on November 15, 2022.
The main examination will be conducted according to the educational qualifications required for different posts. For administrative cadres that require general educational qualifications, the main examination will follow the prescribed syllabus and examination pattern.
However, candidates applying for posts that require specific educational qualifications, including the newly added cadres, will have to appear for separate main examinations. MPSC said the respective syllabi will be prepared on priority and uploaded to its website soon.
MPSC Adds 21 More Cadres To Group-C Recruitment
MPSC has also revised the examination scheme to include 21 additional cadres in the Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination.The commission had initially released the examination scheme on May 20, 2026, covering six cadres. Later, it received recruitment requests for 21 more cadres following a Government Resolution issued by the General Administration Department on May 5, 2026.
A corrigendum has now been published on the commission's official website, explaining the changes to the preliminary examination results and main examination process.