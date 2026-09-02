Truck Drivers Halt Traffic, Allege Harassment Amid Assam-Mizoram Dispute

Movement of commercial goods towards Mizoram has been disrupted after more than 100 truck drivers and transport workers stopped their vehicles at Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district, alleging harassment of drivers operating across the interstate route.

The protest, which began on Sunday, continued for the third day on Tuesday, with several Mizoram-bound trucks remaining stranded on the Assam side of the highway.

The transporters said drivers carrying goods into Mizoram have faced repeated difficulties and alleged intimidation. They have sought assurances from the authorities on the safety of drivers and vehicles before allowing freight movement to resume.

Tension rose at Lailapur on Tuesday when officials from the Cachar district administration arrived at the site and attempted to clear the road. The protesters opposed the move and placed heavy vehicles across the highway, stopping the movement of trucks headed towards Mizoram.

The blockade has disrupted a major road route used for transporting goods into Mizoram. With freight vehicles unable to proceed, the stoppage has also raised concerns over the supply of essential commodities to the neighbouring state.

The truckers have said they will maintain the blockade until the authorities of Assam and Mizoram address their concerns and arrive at an arrangement to ensure safe movement of commercial vehicles.

Police and civil administration personnel have been deployed in the area. Officials are holding talks with the protesters as efforts continue to restore traffic along the route.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)