Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Recruiting Company Secretary Professionals, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited applications for the appointment of Company Secretary Young Professional in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi. The registrations for the post began on December 27, 2023 and will conclude on January 3, 2024. The vacancy is open for 18 positions.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for detailed information.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the post, the applicant must be Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretary. This means that the candidates must have passed the final examination of the institute and should have completed the prescribed practical training requirements.

Candidates with not more than 35 years of age are eligible to apply for the designation of 'Young Professional'. The applicant must have a work experience of a minimum of 2 years of post qualification (CS) experience.

The monthly consolidated remuneration will be Rs 41,000 per month. This will include Rs 1,000 conveyance allowance.

In order to complete the application form, candidates are required to fill a registration form online filling basic details and uploading resume.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

ICSI has its headquarters at New Delhi, four Regional Offices at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and 72 Chapters across India.