MHT CET 2020 Remains Postponed, Don't Believe Fake News: Maharashtra Entrance Test Cell

MHT CET 2020 exam remains postponed and new dates will be announced later

Maharashtra State CET Cell has postponed the MHT CET 2020 exam and will notify new dates later. In a notice released yesterday, the CET Cell has said that it will publish new dates for the MHT CET exam on its official website, 'mahacet.org'.

"Due to the global epidemic of corona, MHT-CET 2020 has been postponed till further orders from the State Common Entrance Examination Cell," says the postponement notice.

The CET Cell has also warned students against fake news or rumors and has asked them to visit only their official website for any updates.

The exams were scheduled from April 13 to April 23, 2020 but were postponed and remain postponed. The CET Cell has not made any decisions regarding the exam yet.

It is likely that clarity on the entrance tests will be arrived at after the issue of pending board exams and their result is resolved.

According to the data available on the MHT CET website, this year the State CET Cell of Maharashtra received applications from 4,48,690 students for appearing in MHT CET exam. Out of these, 9,635 applications were not completed on time and the final application count was 4,39,055.

MHT CET exam is held for two groups - Physics, Chemistry, Math (PCM), and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB). The candidate seeking admission to first year Engineering and Technology degree courses must appear for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Click here for more Education News