MHT CET 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

MHT CET 2020 exam has been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown

MHT CET 2020 exam has been postponed. The exams were scheduled from April 13 to April 23, 2020 and have been postponed till further orders.

The decision to postpone the exam follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing three-week' lockdown of the country to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The new exam dates will be announced after review of the situation and will be released on the MHT CET website.

According to the data available on the MHT CET website, this year the State CET Cell of Maharashtra received applications from 4,48,690 students for appearing in MHT CET exam. Out of these, 9,635 applications were not completed on time and the final application count was 4,39,055.

MHT CET exam is held for two groups - Physics, Chemistry, Math (PCM), and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB). The candidate seeking admission to first year Engineering and Technology degree courses must appear for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The candidate seeking admission to first year Pharmacy/ Pharm. D degree course must appear for Physics, Chemistry as well as Mathematics and/ or Biology.

MHT CET will be held in computer-based mode. The exam will be held over multiple shifts and hence the raw marks scored by candidates will be normalized. The normalization formula is available on the official MHT CET website.

