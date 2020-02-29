MHT CET 2020 Application Process Ends Today

MHT CET 2020 application process will come to an end today

MHT CET 2020 application process will end today. The number of candidates who have registered for the exam has risen to 4,07,073 and those who have completed the application process has risen to 3,87,692 students. MHT CET exam is held for admission to undergraduate professional programmes in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture etc.

Candidates completing the application process today should be careful about the information they fill in the application form since no opportunity will be provided to make edits in the application form later.

MHT CET exam is held for two groups - Physics, Chemistry, Maths (PCM), and Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB). The candidate seeking admission to first year Engineering and Technology degree courses must appear for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The candidate seeking admission to first year Pharmacy/ Pharm. D degree course must appear for Physics, Chemistry as well as Mathematics and/ or Biology.

Candidates who miss the application deadline will get another chance to apply for MHT CET 2020. Eligible candidates will be allowed to apply with a late fine of Rs. 500 from March 1 to March 7, 2020.

MHT CET exam will be held between April 13 and April 18, excluding April 14, and from April 20 to April 23. The group-wise exam schedule will be announced later.

The MHT CET 2020 admit card will be released on the website on April 5 and will be available for download till April 23, 2020.

MHT CET will be held in computer-based mode. The exam will be held over multiple shifts and hence the raw marks scored by candidates will be normalized. The normalization formula is available on the official MHT CET website.

