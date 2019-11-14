MHRD To Conclude Application Process For Internship Scheme Tomorrow

MHRD will close application window for internship scheme 2019 tomorrow

The extended application process window for MHRD's internship scheme will close tomorrow. Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced internship for undergraduate students. Earlier the last date to apply for the internship was November 10 which has now been extended to November 15.

The internship is open to any Indian citizen or OCI card holders who are pursuing graduation or Integrated PG studies in Education, Social Sciences, Science, Humanities, Management, Engineering, ICT, and Law at a recognized institute in India or abroad. Students who will be completing their degree in November/December 2019 are also eligible to apply.

Students who are pursuing three/four year programmes should have completed at least 2 years (4 semesters) of the programme.

The internship is open to students of only a select few institutes, the list of which can be found on the MHRD official website.

The interns would be expected to supplement the process of Policy analysis within the Ministry through desirable empirical collection and collation of in-house and other information. The internships are available in the domains of Higher Education, and School Education and Literacy.

The duration of the internship will be two months extendable up to six months. Interns would be paid a token stipend of Rs. 10,000 per month upon completion of the internship.

