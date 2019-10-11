MHRD Announces Internship Scheme For Undergraduates

MHRD has announced internship scheme for graduates

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced internship for undergraduate students. The internship is open to any Indian citizen or OCI card holders who are pursuing graduation or Integrated PG studies in Education, Social Sciences, Science, Humanities, Management, Engineering, ICT, and Law at a recognized institute in India or abroad. Students who will be completing their degree in November/December 2019 are also eligible to apply.

Students who are pursuing three/four year programmes should have completed at least 2 years (4 semesters) of the programme.

Students of only the following academic institutions will be eligible to apply:

Institutions of National Importance/ Institution of Eminence

For Technical/Management institutes - from institutes in top 50 in NIRF ranking 2019 in technical/management category

For Law institutes - from top 10 law institutes falling within NIRF ranking 2019 for Law category

For Universities - students from top 50 institutes in NIRF ranking 2019 for Universities category

International Institutions of eminence figuring in QS top 100 (for 2019)

The interns would be expected to supplement the process of Policy analysis within the Ministry through desirable empirical collection and collation of in-house and other information. The internships are available in the domains of Higher Education, and School Education and Literacy.

The internship will begin in November or December 2019. The internship duration will be of two months extendable up to six months. For one cycle a total of 15 slots are available. Selected interns will be given a stipend of Rs. 10,000 per month after successful completion of their internship.

