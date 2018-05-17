MG University UG Admission Process For 55,000 Seats To Begin From May 25

Kerala DHSE had released the class 12 or plus two results last week.
The daily also reported that, according to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those coming under the sports/cultural/physical disability quota, will be filled through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).
MG University Admission 2018-19: Schedule
Online availability of Application forms and Prospectus: May 25, 2018
Last date for the online payment of application fee: June 3, 2018 4.00 PM
Last date for Online Candidate Registration: June 3, 2018 5.00 PM
Publication of Provisional Rank List & Trial Allotment: June 7, 2018
Data modification, if any, by applicants / Rearrangement/addition/deletion of options: June 7 - June 8, 2018
First allotment: June 13, 2018
Online Payment of fee due to University for first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.00 PM
Reporting for admission in Colleges after first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.30 PM
Facility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): June 17- 19, 2018 4.00 PM
Second allotment: June 22, 2018
Online Payment fee due to University (Second allotment): June 22-25, 2018 4.00 PM
Reporting for admission in colleges: June 22-25, 2018 4.30 PM
Facility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): 25-26, 2018 4.00 PM
Third Allotment: June 29, 2018
Online Payment of fee due to University at designated (Third allotment): June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PM
Reporting for admission in colleges: June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PM
Commencement of classes: July 12, 2018
Fourth Allotment: July 7, 2018
First Special allotment for SC/ST: July 17, 2018
Second Special allotment for SC/ST: July 25, 2018
Online registration / Option registration for first Supplementary Allotment: July 28 - 31, 2018 4.00 PM
First Supplementary allotment: August 4, 2018
Second Supplementary allotment: August 13, 2018
Online candidate registration for final allotment: August 17-18, 2018 4.00 PM
Publication of the first allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 21, 2018
Publication of the second allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 31, 2018
Publication of the third allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 04, 2018
Publication of the fourth allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 7, 2018
Closing of admission: September 10, 2018
Last date for the entry of admitted students in the online admission portal: September 10, 2018 11pm
