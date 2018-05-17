MG University UG Admission Process For 55,000 Seats To Begin From May 25 The registration for over 55,000 undergraduate level seats in affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University or MGU), Kottayam, Kerala, for next academic year to start from May 25.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT MG University Admission 2018-19: Check complete schedule here MG University Admission 2018-19: The registration for over 55,000 undergraduate level seats in affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University (



last week.



The daily also reported that, according to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those coming under the sports/cultural/physical disability quota, will be filled through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

MG University Admission 2018-19: Schedule

Online availability of Application forms and Prospectus: May 25, 2018



Last date for the online payment of application fee: June 3, 2018 4.00 PM



Last date for Online Candidate Registration: June 3, 2018 5.00 PM



Publication of Provisional Rank List & Trial Allotment: June 7, 2018



Data modification, if any, by applicants / Rearrangement/addition/deletion of options: June 7 - June 8, 2018



First allotment: June 13, 2018



Online Payment of fee due to University for first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.00 PM



Reporting for admission in Colleges after first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.30 PM



Facility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): June 17- 19, 2018 4.00 PM



Second allotment: June 22, 2018



Online Payment fee due to University (Second allotment): June 22-25, 2018 4.00 PM



Reporting for admission in colleges: June 22-25, 2018 4.30 PM



Facility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): 25-26, 2018 4.00 PM



Third Allotment: June 29, 2018



Online Payment of fee due to University at designated (Third allotment): June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PM



Reporting for admission in colleges: June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PM



Commencement of classes: July 12, 2018



Fourth Allotment: July 7, 2018



First Special allotment for SC/ST: July 17, 2018



Second Special allotment for SC/ST: July 25, 2018



Online registration / Option registration for first Supplementary Allotment: July 28 - 31, 2018 4.00 PM



First Supplementary allotment: August 4, 2018



Second Supplementary allotment: August 13, 2018



Online candidate registration for final allotment: August 17-18, 2018 4.00 PM



Publication of the first allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 21, 2018



Publication of the second allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 31, 2018



Publication of the third allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 04, 2018



Publication of the fourth allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 7, 2018



Closing of admission: September 10, 2018



Last date for the entry of admitted students in the online admission portal: September 10, 2018 11pm



Click here for more



The registration for over 55,000 undergraduate level seats in affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University ( MG University or MGU), Kottayam, Kerala, for next academic year to start from May 25. According to the revised schedule, the application forms and prospectus will be released on May 25. The first allotment will be published on June 13. Earlier, the MG University admission process was to start from today. The Hindu reported that of the total 55,309 seats available in the Kottayam-based varsity, 24,229 are offered by colleges in Ernakulam. Kerala DHSE had released the class 12 or plus two results last week.The daily also reported that, according to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those coming under the sports/cultural/physical disability quota, will be filled through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).Online availability of Application forms and Prospectus: May 25, 2018Last date for the online payment of application fee: June 3, 2018 4.00 PMLast date for Online Candidate Registration: June 3, 2018 5.00 PMPublication of Provisional Rank List & Trial Allotment: June 7, 2018Data modification, if any, by applicants / Rearrangement/addition/deletion of options: June 7 - June 8, 2018First allotment: June 13, 2018Online Payment of fee due to University for first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.00 PMReporting for admission in Colleges after first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.30 PMFacility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): June 17- 19, 2018 4.00 PMSecond allotment: June 22, 2018Online Payment fee due to University (Second allotment): June 22-25, 2018 4.00 PMReporting for admission in colleges: June 22-25, 2018 4.30 PMFacility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): 25-26, 2018 4.00 PMThird Allotment: June 29, 2018Online Payment of fee due to University at designated (Third allotment): June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PMReporting for admission in colleges: June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PMCommencement of classes: July 12, 2018Fourth Allotment: July 7, 2018First Special allotment for SC/ST: July 17, 2018Second Special allotment for SC/ST: July 25, 2018Online registration / Option registration for first Supplementary Allotment: July 28 - 31, 2018 4.00 PMFirst Supplementary allotment: August 4, 2018Second Supplementary allotment: August 13, 2018Online candidate registration for final allotment: August 17-18, 2018 4.00 PMPublication of the first allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 21, 2018Publication of the second allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 31, 2018Publication of the third allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 04, 2018Publication of the fourth allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 7, 2018Closing of admission: September 10, 2018 Last date for the entry of admitted students in the online admission portal: September 10, 2018 11pmClick here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter