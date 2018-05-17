MG University UG Admission Process For 55,000 Seats To Begin From May 25

The registration for over 55,000 undergraduate level seats in affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University or MGU), Kottayam, Kerala, for next academic year to start from May 25.

MG University Admission 2018-19: Check complete schedule here

MG University Admission 2018-19: The registration for over 55,000 undergraduate level seats in affiliated colleges of Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University or MGU), Kottayam, Kerala, for next academic year to start from May 25. According to the revised schedule, the application forms and prospectus will be released on May 25. The first allotment will be published on June 13. Earlier, the MG University admission process was to start from today. The Hindu reported that of the total 55,309 seats available in the Kottayam-based varsity, 24,229 are offered by colleges in Ernakulam.

Kerala DHSE had released the class 12 or plus two results last week.

The daily also reported that, according to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those coming under the sports/cultural/physical disability quota, will be filled through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). 
 

MG University Admission 2018-19: Schedule

Online availability of Application forms  and Prospectus: May 25, 2018

Last date for the online payment of application fee: June 3, 2018 4.00 PM

Last date for  Online Candidate Registration: June 3, 2018 5.00 PM

Publication of Provisional Rank List & Trial Allotment: June 7, 2018

Data modification, if any, by applicants / Rearrangement/addition/deletion of options: June 7 - June 8, 2018

First allotment: June 13, 2018

Online Payment of fee due to University for first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.00 PM

Reporting for admission in Colleges after first allotment: June 13-16, 2018 4.30 PM

Facility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): June 17- 19, 2018 4.00 PM

Second allotment: June 22, 2018

Online Payment  fee due to University (Second allotment): June 22-25, 2018 4.00 PM

Reporting for admission in colleges: June 22-25, 2018 4.30 PM

Facility for option modification (Rearrangement & deletion only): 25-26, 2018 4.00 PM

Third Allotment: June 29, 2018

Online Payment of fee due to University at designated  (Third allotment): June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PM

Reporting for admission in colleges: June 29-July 2, 2018 4.00 PM

Commencement of classes: July 12, 2018

Fourth Allotment: July 7, 2018

First Special allotment for SC/ST: July 17, 2018

Second Special allotment for SC/ST: July 25, 2018

Online registration / Option registration for first Supplementary Allotment: July 28 - 31, 2018 4.00 PM

First Supplementary allotment: August 4, 2018

Second Supplementary allotment: August 13, 2018

Online candidate registration for final allotment: August 17-18, 2018 4.00 PM

Publication of the first allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 21, 2018

Publication of the second allotment list of the Final Allotment: August 31, 2018

Publication of the third allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 04, 2018

Publication of the fourth allotment list of the Final Allotment: September 7, 2018

Closing of admission: September 10, 2018

Last date for the entry of admitted students in the online admission portal: September 10, 2018 11pm

