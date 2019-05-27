Prof Sabu Thomas appointed Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam has appointed Dr Sabu Thomas, Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, as the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University.
This was stated in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.
The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, made the appointment for a four year period.
The search committee, comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, Vice Chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board (Senate Representative) and Tom Jose, Chief Secretary (Convenor) unanimously recommended Prof. Sabu Thomas for appointment as Vice Chancellor, the release said.
Read more:
JNU Online Entrance Exams Begin
JEE Advanced Paper 1 Post Exam Analysis By Expert; Check Here
Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Result Declared
SAIL Invites Application For Management Trainee Recruitment
Delhi University Yet To Finalize Agency For Undergraduate Entrance Tests
Click here for more Education News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)