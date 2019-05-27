Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Result Declared

COMEDK UGET 2019 Result: Know How To Check

Final answer key and result has been released for the Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET). Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the answer keys and the rank cards online at comedk.org. Candidates who have qualified the Pre-University Course (PUC), the class 12th equivalent exam, appear for the exam which is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in 190 colleges. This year the exam was held on May 12 across 300 centres state wide.

190 engineering colleges have around 20,000 seats in engineering programs.

This year the exam was conducted online.

"The counseling will be held offline to overcome the un-anticipated glitches in online counseling as we in India are not still fully prepared for the same," said COMEDK.

COMEDK UGET 2019 Result: How to download

Step One: Open the official website of COMEDK 2019, comedk.org

Step Two: Click on candidate login

Step Three: Enter application sequence number or user ID and password

Step Four: Click login and download your COMEDK UGET result.

Click here for more Education News