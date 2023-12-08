Applications Invited For Vice-Chancellor At Central University In Wardha

Ministry of Education has released a notification inviting applications for the post of vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha (A Central University).

The candidate applying for the post should be a distinguished academician with minimum 10 years' of experience as professor in a university or 10 years' of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation. The applicant must not be more than 65 years of age.

The post is entitled for a salary of Rs 2,10,000 per month with Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their application in a prescribed proforma within 30 days starting from December 7.

The applications are to be sent by Registered/Speed Post. The envelope should be super-scribed with "Application for the post of Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya". The applications should be sent to Under Secretary (CU-IV Desk), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Room No. 216-D, 'D' Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

The terms and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University.