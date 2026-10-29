Meet Rajesh Ambati, Indian-Origin Engineer Rising To A Senior Role At Apple

Rajesh Ambati, an Indian-origin software engineer who has worked at Apple for nearly 18 years, has been promoted to vice-president of engineering as part of a leadership reshuffle at the technology giant. Louie Sanguinetti and Derek Shaeffer have also been promoted to vice-president roles. All three work on technologies that enable Apple devices to connect to the internet, including cellular and wireless connectivity.

Who Is Rajesh Ambati?

Rajesh Ambati has spent much of his career working on software engineering and wireless connectivity. Before being promoted to vice-president of engineering at Apple, he was a senior director of software engineering, responsible for the company's connectivity, cellular, and satellite software.

His work covered several areas, including software development, performance analysis, testing, certification, and reliability. These technologies help Apple devices connect smoothly and consistently across different networks and services.

When Did Ambati Join Apple?

Ambati joined Apple in October 2009 as a senior software engineering manager, following nearly seven years at Motorola, where he worked as an engineering manager from January 2003 to November 2009.

He was promoted to director of software engineering in October 2014 and subsequently to senior director of software engineering in October 2019. He held the senior director position until September 2026, when he was promoted to vice-president of engineering.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ambati has spent more than 17 years at Apple, progressing through several engineering leadership roles. His latest promotion marks another milestone in a career spanning software development and engineering management at two major technology companies.

Educational Background

Ambati holds a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology.

He has also studied statistics for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science through Stanford Continuing Studies. Additionally, he has studied management strategy at Rutgers Business School.