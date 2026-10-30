Google Gemini Adds Hundreds Of Free Textbooks For Students: How To Access

Google has announced that students can now access course materials and textbooks directly through Gemini Notebook at no additional cost. The platform will offer hundreds of textbooks from publishers and educational providers in the United States (US) and India, including OpenStax, Open Textbook Library and S Chand Publishing.

Students can use these textbooks to get answers with inline citations and direct links to original sources. They can also turn textbook content into personalised study guides, practice quizzes, flashcards and other learning resources.

The announcement builds on Google's Expert Intelligence initiative, introduced last month as part of a broader effort to help students engage with trusted sources through its artificial intelligence (AI) products.

While students could already add eligible e-books purchased through Google Play Books, Google said it is now expanding the feature to make course materials more easily accessible.

"Students can now access hundreds of textbooks from providers in the U.S. and India, including OpenStax, Open Textbook Library, and S Chand Publishing, right in Gemini Notebook at no charge. Once you add a textbook, every answer is grounded directly in the textbook, with inline citations and direct links back to the original source. Gemini Notebook also lets you transform textbook content into tailored study guides, practice quizzes, flashcards, and more," Google said.

To explore the available textbooks, students need to select 'Add sources' within their notebook and then choose 'Textbooks' to browse the catalogue.