Medical Colleges Can Register By Nov 26 For Increasing MBBS Seats

Days after deferring the decision of limiting MBBS seats per 10 lakh population in the state, the National Medical Commission has now asked colleges/institutions which could not apply for establishment of new medical colleges or increase in MBBS seats due to the condition of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population, to apply to the Commission. The institutions can apply to the commission by November 26, 2023.

In an official notification released on the website, NMC said, "Only those colleges/institutions which could not apply for establishment of new medical colleges or increase in MBBS seats due to the condition of 100 MBBS Seats for 10 lakh population in the states/UTs, may now apply to this Commission online latest by November 26, 2023 subject to the fulfilment of all other conditions in the matter."

For further details on the application process, the colleges and institutions can visit the official website of the NMC. The requisite application fee plus 18 per cent GST may be paid online.

The notice further mentioned that the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission has re-examined the provisions of the ratio of 100 MBBS Seats for 10 lakh population in the states.

The National Medical Commission had earlier restricted the number of undergraduate seats in each state to 100 million per population. The limit to the number of seats was introduced to limit crowding of medical colleges in a state. The move aimed at reducing regional disparities in availability of healthcare professionals and ensure effective quality of education.

With this ratio there would have been a potential for addition of about 40,000 MBBS seats in country if the medical colleges are evenly distributed. The prescribed limit of 100 seats per 10 lakh population would have allowed addition of 40,000 more seats in some states like Bihar and Jharkhand, where there is over 70 per cent deficiency. The move had received retaliation from states that have already exceeded the seats-to-population ratio.