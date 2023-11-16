National Medical Commission Defers Decision Of Limiting MBBS Seats In States

The National medical Commission (NMC) has deferred the decision of re-examining the provisions of the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in the state.

In reference to this decision, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission stated that the clause will be implemented from 2025-26 academic year.

The National Medical Commission had earlier restricted the number of undergraduate seats in each state to 100 million per population. The limit to the number of seats was introduced to limit crowding of medical colleges in a state. The move aimed at reducing regional disparities in availability of healthcare professionals and ensure effective quality of education.

With this ratio there would have been a potential for addition of about 40,000 MBBS seats in country if the medical colleges are evenly distributed. The prescribed limit of 100 seats per 10 lakh population would have allowed addition of 40,000 more seats in some states like Bihar and Jharkhand, where there is over 70 per cent deficiency.

The move had received retaliation from states that have already exceeded the seats-to-population ratio.