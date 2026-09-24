Medical Board To Release NEET PG 2026 Scorecard, Answer Key On October 1; Rank List Out

NEET PG 2026 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 results today, September 24, on its official portal, natboard.edu.in. According to the official announcement, individual NEET scorecards of the candidates can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026.

According to an official update, a total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared on August 30, and 2,416 candidates appeared on September 5, 2026. The official announcement stated that the result indicating the raw scores obtained by the candidates and their NEET PG 2026 rank have been declared on the official website.

NEET PG Scorecard Availability

The official notification mentioned that the NEET PG 2026 scorecard will be uploaded on the official NBEMS portal on or after October 1. It is also important to note that the NEET PG 2026 scorecards will be available for download only for a period of six months. Candidates are advised to download and save the official scorecard for future use.

ALSO CHECK | NEET PG 2026 Result (OUT) LIVE: Scorecard Released For Over 2.65 Lakh Candidates, Check Cutoff Scores

Answer Key When?

The NBEMS noted that the NEET PG answer key will be published on or after October 1 along with the response sheet of the participants. Applicants will be able to access the Question ID, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked, and the allotted scores through their applicant login window.

The medical board has also announced the minimum qualifying cutoff score across courses. For General or EWS candidates, the minimum eligibility criteria for admission is 50th percentile, that is, a cutoff score of 262.