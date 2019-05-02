Mizoram Class 10 Board Results Declared; Check Here

Mizoram Class 10 Results Declared.

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has released the results for Class 10th Board Exams or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam today. The result is available on the official website of MBSE www.mbse.edu.in/. The Board exam for HSLC 2019 was conducted from February 28 to March 15, 2019. The practical examinations were conducted from March 18 to March 22, 2019. Apart from the official website, students can check their score card from indianresults.com and examresults.net.

Mizoram HSLC Result 2019: Direct Link Here

HSLC Class 10 Results

Mizoram HSLC Result 2019: How to check

Open the official website of MBSE.

Click on the link to check the HSLC 2019 under the Notification section.

The candidate has to fill in their Roll number and registration number .

Tap on 'Find Results'.

The results will be displayed.

Candidates may download the results for future reference.

