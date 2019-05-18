74.69 Per Cent Pass In Manipur Board Class 10 Exam

Manipur HSLC result released on manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Result 2019: Manipur HSLC result has been released online on the board's official results portal. Total 37,138 students appeared for the HSLC exam in Manipur, out of which 27,740 students have passed. Students can now check their result from the results portal using their examination roll number. 74.69 per cent students have passed in the Manipur HSLC exam this year. The pass percentage among boys is 78.93 per cent and among girls is 76.54 per cent.

Bhumika Shamurailatpam is the state topper with 572 marks. Two students - Sophiya Asem and Arvind Maibam- have secured second rank in the state after scoring 567 marks. Moirangthem Julendia Devi is the third topper with 566 marks.

Among schools, Government schools have recorded 53.77 per cent pass percentage, aided schools have recorded 62.07 per cent pass percentage. Private schools have the most pass per cent at 82.30 per cent.

Among Manipur districts, Thuobal and Kakching has the most pass per cent at 82.09 per cent. Ukhrul and Kamjong is at second spot with 78.02 per cent pass percentage. Third is Churachandpur and Pherzwal with 75.78 per cent pass percentage.

Manipur HSLC Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to manresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the HSLc examination result link.

Step three; Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

