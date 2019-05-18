Manipur Board To Announce HSLC Result Today

Manipur HSLC Result 2019 will be released today on the official website

Manipur HSLC Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur will announce HSLC or class 10 result today. After much confusion, the board finally confirmed result date yesterday on its official results website. The board has not confirmed the time for Manipur HSLC result declaration. The HSLC result when released will be available on the official results portal for exams conducted in Manipur.

Earlier, there were reports that Manipur HSLC result will be released earlier but board never confirmed any speculation. Meanwhile, yesterday, India Results, a private web portal which hosts board results for many state boards, published, what was supposedly Manipur HSLC result. It provided the option to check the HSLC result using name or roll number. The link has been removed since today afternoon after Manipur Board confirmed result date.

In 2018, Manipur Board announced class 10 result on May 25, 2019. The overall pass percentage last year was 73.18 per cent. Among the regular candidates 78.85 per cent boys passed and 74.70 per cent girls passed. Among external candidates, 34.52% boys and 39.13% girls qualified in the exam.

Yaiphabi Mayengbam from Imphal was the state topper with 95.5% marks. There were two second rank holders - Patel Lairenjam and Surajkanta Irengbam - with 95.33 per cent marks. Third rank was also secured by two students, Brahmacharimayum Balkrishna Sharma and Angela Athokpam, who scored 95 per cent marks.

