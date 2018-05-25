Manipur HSLC Result 2018: BSEM 10th Result Declared, 73.18 Per Cent Students Pass

Among the regular candidates 78.85% boys have qualified and 74.70% girls have passed. Among external candidates, 34.52% boys and 39.13% girls have passed in the exam.
Yaiphabi Mayengbam from Imphal is the state topper with 95.5% marks. Second topper is Surajkanta Irengbam from Imphal with 95.33% marks. Patel Lairenjam has also emerged as second state topper with 95.33% marks. Two students -- Brahmacharimayum Balkrishna Sharma, and Angela Athokpam -- have scored 95% marks and are third toppers in the state.
How to check BSEM Manipur 10th Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official Manipur Results portal: www.manresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the result link for 'High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2018'.
Step three: Enter your roll number in the pace provided.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
CommentsStudents would be allowed time within 15 days of result declaration to submit their request for re-checking/re-evaluation.
Click here for more Education News