Manipur HSLC Result 2018: BSEM 10th Result Declared, 73.18 Per Cent Students Pass Manipur 10th result 2018 has been declared on the official results portal. The result was declared by the BSEM today.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manipur HSLC Result 2018: BSEM 10th Result Declared At Manresults.nic.in New Delhi: Manipur class 10th result 2018 has been declared on the official results portal. The result was declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) today. The result for Manipur 12th board exam was announced on May 3, 2018. Students can check their result now. To check the result, students would need their examination roll number. The overall pass percentage is 73.18%.



Among the regular candidates 78.85% boys have qualified and 74.70% girls have passed. Among external candidates, 34.52% boys and 39.13% girls have passed in the exam.



Yaiphabi Mayengbam from Imphal is the state topper with 95.5% marks. Second topper is Surajkanta Irengbam from Imphal with 95.33% marks. Patel Lairenjam has also emerged as second state topper with 95.33% marks. Two students -- Brahmacharimayum Balkrishna Sharma, and Angela Athokpam -- have scored 95% marks and are third toppers in the state.



How to check BSEM Manipur 10th Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official Manipur Results portal: www.manresults.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the result link for 'High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2018'.



Step three: Enter your roll number in the pace provided.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Students would be allowed time within 15 days of result declaration to submit their request for re-checking/re-evaluation.



