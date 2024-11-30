Manipur Class 12 Board 2025 Datesheet Released, Exam Begins On February 17

Manipur Board Exam 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), has announced the schedule for the Class 12 board exams 2025. The examinations will commence on February 17 and conclude on March 26. Candidates can access the date sheet on the official website.

Practical examinations will be conducted by respective institutions starting January 2 and must be completed by January 31. Schools are required to seek prior approval from the council for their practical exam schedules. After the completion of practicals, institutions must upload project artefacts or documents to the council's website by January 31, with the final submission deadline for students' documents set for February 3.