In Violence-Hit Manipur, State Board Class 10 Students Pass Percentage Highest In A Decade

Manipur board Class 10 pass percentage is highest this year in a decade

Over 93 per cent students in Manipur passed the Class 10 exam of the state board despite a difficult academic year due to the ethnic tensions. Many of the students are still in relief camps, officials said.

The pass percentage this year is the highest in the last 10 years. More recently, it was 76 per cent in 2022, and 82.82 per cent in 2023.

One of the reasons the pass percentage is high could be due to the shift from the marks system to the grading system in this session, officials said.

The exams were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur.

This year, the board had introduced the grading system to reduce stress and competition among students affected by the ethnic violence. Thousands of students are living in relief camps across Manipur.

Students were given grades from A1 to E2, with no total or aggregate marks.

A total of 37,547 students gave the exams held from March 15 to April 3. Of them, 18,995 were male and 18,552 were female.